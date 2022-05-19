UK says there is a way through Turkey's concerns over Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal listens to the Ukrainian national anthem as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes him with an enhanced honor cordon before a meeting between the two at the Pentagon following U.S. President Biden's announcement on an additional $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday he believed there was a way to address Turkey's concerns over Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Finland and Sweden formally applied on Wednesday to join NATO, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey has objected, accusing the countries of supporting groups that it deems terrorists. read more

"I think there is a way through. I think we will get there in the end and it is very important that we listen to all members and their concerns in that process and we will certainly be listening to Turkey," Wallace told parliament, adding he would be speaking to his Turkish counterpart.

Reporting by Muvija M, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

