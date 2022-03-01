UK says those behind war crimes in Ukraine will be held to account

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's deputy prime minister said on Tuesday that anyone engaging in war crimes in Ukraine would be held to account.

"This is turning into a much much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised," Dominic Raab told Sky News.

"I think we've been very clear that those that engage in war crimes will be held to account."

Raab added that Britain would not seek to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and said that the conflict would not be over even if Russia managed to occupy Kyiv.

Reporting by Kate Holton

