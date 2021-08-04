Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK says U.N. security council must respond to Iran’s "destabilising actions"

1 minute read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/Files

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the United Nations Security Council must respond following a deadly tanker attack last week off the coast of Oman, accusing Iran of destabilising behaviour.

"The Council must respond to Iran’s destabilising actions & lack of respect for international law," Raab said on Twitter, referencing a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday signed by Britain and other nations. read more

Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday's attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed.

Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:15 AM UTCUK private-sector growth slows to weakest since March - PMI data

British private-sector growth slowed sharply last month due to supply-chain bottlenecks and high worker absences prompted by COVID-19 isolation requirements, a closely watched survey indicated on Wednesday.

United KingdomEnglish study finds 50-60% reduced risk of COVID for double-vaccinated
United KingdomBritain granted 'dialogue partner' status by Southeast Asian bloc
United KingdomFTSE 100 gains as homebuilders, financial stocks jump
United KingdomUK mulls giving COVID-19 vaccine to teenagers, approval expected next week -The Sun