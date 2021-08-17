Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK says will work to avoid humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (not seen) at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, Britain, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/Files

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain will work with other countries to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and any recognition of the new government must be on an international basis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the call with Pakistan's Imran Khan.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:45 PM UTC

UK regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 shot for 12 to 17-year-olds

The UK's health regulator has approved Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, it said on Tuesday, weeks after Pfizer's shot was given the green light for deployment ahead of schools reopening.

United Kingdom
UK says will work to avoid humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan
United Kingdom
UK reports most COVID-19 deaths since March
United Kingdom
UK payrolls move closer to pre-pandemic level, pay jumps
United Kingdom
Britain tells Taliban: Militants must never attack West from Afghanistan