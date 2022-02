UK says working to maximise resilience to Russian cyber attacks

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Russian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain is working to maximise its resilience to possible cyber attacks from Russia and will meet any such action with a robust response, interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday.

"As we monitor developments, we will be especially mindful of the potential for cyber attacks and disinformation emanating from Russia," Patel said on Twitter. "Be in no doubt there is work ongoing across government 24/7 to maximise our resilience to any such attacks, which would be met with a suitably robust response."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

