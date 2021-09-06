Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK seeks to extend Northern Ireland's Brexit grace periods

Britain's cabinet minister in charge of relations with the European Union, David Frost, walks outside Downing Street in London, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's government has announced plans to extend the so-called grace periods over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements, Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday.

"To provide space for potential further discussions (with the EU), and to give certainty and stability to businesses while any such discussions proceed, the government will continue to operate the Protocol on the current basis. This includes the grace periods and easements currently in force," Frost said in

a written ministerial statement.

