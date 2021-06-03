Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK seeks removal of Scotch whisky tariff in Australia trade deal

British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic/File Photo

Britain is seeking to remove a 5% tariff on exports of Scotch whisky to Australia in an upcoming trade deal, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"A UK-Australia trade agreement would be significant for Scotch whisky and the Union," she said in a statement.

"I am fighting hard to get these tariffs cut and secure a deal that benefits producers in Scotland and helps the whole of the UK."

