1 minute read
UK sees 436 flights cancelled amid Storm Eunice - Cirium data
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A total of 436 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.
Twenty percent of flight cancellations were to/from Heathrow Airport – making it the hardest hit UK airport for cancellations, the data showed.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.