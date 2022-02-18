UK sees 436 flights cancelled amid Storm Eunice - Cirium data

A sign is seen at Waterloo station, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice, in London, Britain, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A total of 436 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.

Twenty percent of flight cancellations were to/from Heathrow Airport – making it the hardest hit UK airport for cancellations, the data showed.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

