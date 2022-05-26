UK sees dip in weekly card spending and restaurant bookings - ONS
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British consumers spent less on credit and debit cards and made fewer restaurant bookings than the week before, while job adverts showed a big increase, weekly figures collated by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.
Spending on credit and debit cards - which is not adjusted for inflation or the time of year - fell 3 percentage points on the previous week to 101% of its February 2020 average, based on Bank of England CHAPS interbank payments for the week to May 19.
Restaurant bookings fell by 2 percentage points, according to OpenTable figures, and job adverts on the Adzuna recruitment website were 7% higher.
Economists are looking closely to see the extent to which surging inflation leads to a fall in Britons' spending on non-essential goods and services.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.