UK sees dip in weekly card spending and restaurant bookings - ONS

People walk through the financial district of Canary Wharf as it was announced that British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British consumers spent less on credit and debit cards and made fewer restaurant bookings than the week before, while job adverts showed a big increase, weekly figures collated by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

Spending on credit and debit cards - which is not adjusted for inflation or the time of year - fell 3 percentage points on the previous week to 101% of its February 2020 average, based on Bank of England CHAPS interbank payments for the week to May 19.

Restaurant bookings fell by 2 percentage points, according to OpenTable figures, and job adverts on the Adzuna recruitment website were 7% higher.

Economists are looking closely to see the extent to which surging inflation leads to a fall in Britons' spending on non-essential goods and services.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

