UK to set out financial regulation reforms on Friday - Truss

British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a lunch bilateral meeting at a Japanese restaurant during their visit to the US to attend the 77th UN General Assembly, New York, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain will on Friday set out reforms to MiFID and Solvency II regulations, British Prime Minister Liz Truss told executives at a meeting in New York, according to a transcript of her remarks distributed by her office.

"Alongside the tax statement that the Chancellor (finance minister) will lay out, he’ll also lay out a series of supply side reforms to make our economy more productive over the long-term, in areas like financial services - dealing with Solvency II, dealing with MiFID, in areas like infrastructure," she said.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

