Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK sets out new nuclear plant funding model

1 minute read

The British union flag flutters on the Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament, as Parliament is recalled to ratify legislation confirming Britain’s departure from the European Union, in London, Britain December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain plans to adopt a new model to fund the building of nuclear projects, known as a regulated asset base, in a bid to attract more domestic investors such as pension funds and insurers, the government said on Tuesday.

The government said the plan, which has also been used for previous major infrastructure projects like Heathrow's Terminal 5, should also cut the cost to consumers in the long run. It added that negotiations over a Sizewell C project were ongoing.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:03 AM UTC

UK's FTSE 100 at fresh 20-month highs after Reckitt forecast lift

London's FTSE 100 rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, boosted by consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser after it lifted its sales forecast, while the global mood was buoyed by record highs on Wall Street indexes.

United Kingdom
UK's Sunak to unfreeze public sector wages, Treasury says
United Kingdom
UK inflation expectations highest since 2008 before BoE rate decision - Citi/YouGov
United Kingdom
UK's Queen Elizabeth carries out first duty since hospital stay
United Kingdom
UK annual pay data shows biggest rise since 2008