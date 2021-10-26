UK sets out new nuclear plant funding model

The British union flag flutters on the Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament, as Parliament is recalled to ratify legislation confirming Britain’s departure from the European Union, in London, Britain December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain plans to adopt a new model to fund the building of nuclear projects, known as a regulated asset base, in a bid to attract more domestic investors such as pension funds and insurers, the government said on Tuesday.

The government said the plan, which has also been used for previous major infrastructure projects like Heathrow's Terminal 5, should also cut the cost to consumers in the long run. It added that negotiations over a Sizewell C project were ongoing.

