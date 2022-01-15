Skip to main content
UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 33% on week before

Passengers arrive at the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord train station, after France eased travel restrictions for travellers from Britain amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Noemie Olive

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 81,713 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, leaving the seven-day tally down by nearly 33% on the previous week.

It reported 287 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven-day total for deaths was up 45% on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.

Reporting by William Schomberg, Editing by Timothy Heritage

