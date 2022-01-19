United Kingdom1 minute read
UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 37% on week before
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 108,069 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving the seven-day tally down by 37.2% on the previous week.
It reported 359 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven-day total for deaths was up 8.2% on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.
Reporting by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill
