UK share of furloughed workers falls to record low

People walk during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The proportion of British businesses' employees who remain on furlough has fallen to its lowest since the programme began at the start of the pandemic, dropping to 6% or around 1.5 million workers in early June, the Office for National Statistics said.

Separate Bank of England data on credit and debit card payments showed consumer spending in the week to June 17 fell to 90% of its pre-pandemic average from 95% the week before.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

