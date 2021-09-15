UK shares dip as hotter inflation data reignites taper fear

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Sept 15 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, after data showed British inflation hit a more than nine-year high in August and reignited concerns about a sooner-than-expected policy tightening by the Bank of England.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) slipped 0.1%, with mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L), food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com and Ladbrokes owner Entain (ENT.L) slipping between 0.8% and 2.4% to weigh the most on the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) declined 0.2%.

Consumer prices rose by 3.2% in annual terms after a 2% rise in July, marking the sharpest increase in the annual rate since detailed records started in 1997, largely due to a one-off boost reflecting the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme that pushed down restaurant meal prices last year. read more

Still, the data came on the heels of a strong jobs report, with the focus now shifting to BoE's policy meeting next week as policymakers remain split on whether basic conditions for a rate hike are met by the economy. read more

Among other stocks, Darktrace (DARK.L) jumped 10.4% after the cybersecurity company increased its revenue growth forecast for its 2022 financial year, reflecting strong demand for its AI-driven products.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru

