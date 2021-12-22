UK shares edge lower on Omicron fears, downbeat GDP data

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday on mounting concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on economic recovery and weaker-than-expected quarterly growth data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) fell 0.2%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) was flat by 0810 GMT.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) fell 0.8%, with Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L) leading the fall as benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell amid concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Data showed Britain's economy grew slower than expected in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant posed a threat to economic recovery. read more

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas. read more

Rolls Royce (RR.L) gained 1.1% on plans to invest in methanol technology for climate-friendly shipping.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.