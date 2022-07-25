UK shares fall as slowdown fears sap risk appetite

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary Companies FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 down 0.3%

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 tracked a decline in oil and mining stocks on Monday as hawkish central banks stoke recession worries, while investors await corporate results from Europe and the United States.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was down 0.3% by 0705 GMT.

Oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) declined more than 1% each, while miners (.FTNMX551020) fell 0.4%, tracking weakness in commodity prices on fears that an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week will dampen demand.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) slid 0.3%.

In company news, SThree (STEMS.L) rose 4.5% after posting a 58% surge in its half-year operating profit, supported by strong hiring demand and as people move jobs in a competitive market. read more

Mobile and broadband group Vodafone (VOD.L) slipped 0.4% after reporting a drop in first-quarter service revenue in its largest market, Germany, reflecting broadband and TV losses in the second half of its last financial year after regulation changes. read more

Serica Energy (SQZ.L) gained 2.4% after it rejected a revised merger proposal again from energy investment firm Kistos (KIST.L), which valued the British oil and gas group at nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.44 billion). Kistos fell 2.4%. read more

(This story was refiled to correct date to July 25)

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

