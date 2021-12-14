UK shares rebound after strong jobs data, M&A lifts Rentokil to record high

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Dec 14 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Tuesday after strong jobs growth signalled that the labour market withstood the end of Britain's furlough scheme, while pest control company Rentokil jumped to a record high after a $6.7 billion deal to buy Terminix Global.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.7% by 0804 GMT and was on course to break a four-session losing run, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.3%.

Rentokil (RTO.L) climbed 4.1% to the top of the FTSE 100 after saying it would buy U.S.-based peer Terminix Global (TMX.N) in a cash-and-stock deal. read more

Base metal miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 1.6%, tracking a jump in aluminium prices due to tight supply and easing Chinese restrictions.

British employers added a record number of staff in November, data showed ahead of the Bank of England's policy decision on Thursday. read more ]

The data underscores dilemma that the BoE is facing after the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and renewed restrictions caused investors to pare back bets of a rate hike this week.

Online supermarket group Ocado Group (OCDO.L) gained 4.6% on winning a patent infringement lawsuit against Norwegian robotics company AutoStore Holdings Ltd (AUTO.OL) in the International Trade Commission. read more

BT (BT.L) fell 5.2% after Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi increased his stake to 18%, drawing a defensive response from the British government. read more

