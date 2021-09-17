UK shares rise on travel, banking boost; retail sales data eases taper fears

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Sept 17 (Reuters) - UK shares climbed on Friday, lifted by banks and travel stocks, as concerns about a sooner-than-expected policy tightening by the Bank of England eased after British retail sales fell unexpectedly in August.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.6%, with banking shares (.FTNMX301010) gaining after a series of brokerage upgrades and price target hikes.

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Natwest Group (NWG.L) climbed 1.2% each after Deutsche Bank raised price targets on the lenders' stocks.

Asia-focused banks HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) jumped after Barclays lifted price targets on their stocks. RBC also upgraded HSBC to "outperform" from "sector perform".

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.3%.

British retail sales dropped 0.9% on the month in August versus Reuters poll for a rise of 0.5%. read more

Travel and leisure shares (.FTNMX405010) gained 1.3% as Britain was set to consider easing England's COVID-19 rules for international travel after the travel industry complained that a myriad of onerous rules and red tape were hobbling airlines, holiday and tourism companies. read more

Airlines easyJet (EZJ.L), Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), Ryanair Holdings and British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L), were up between 0.9% and 3.6%.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.