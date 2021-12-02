UK shares slide as inflation, Omicron risks grow

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.8%, FTSE 250 off 0.9%

Dec 2 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Thursday due to fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the United States confirming its first case of the new strain, while warnings about inflation from major central banks further added to the downbeat mood.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 0.8% at 0805 GMT, diverging from its Asian peers, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.9%.

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) added 0.7% after a pre-clinical analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy it is developing with U.S. partner Vir (VIR.O) indicated that the drug also works against the new Omicron variant. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that the economic impact from COVID-19 still remains strong, while noting the inflationary pressure from supply chain difficulties and increased demand for consumer goods. read more

Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) and Darktrace (DARK.L) dropped 1.2% and 1.0% respectively after index manager FTSE Russell confirmed that the companies are set to leave Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Halfords Group Plc (HFD.L) rose 5.4% after saying it would buy Axle Group for 62 million pounds ($82.54 million) as the cycle retailer shifts focus to its motoring services business. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.