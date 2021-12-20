UK shares slump as Omicron concerns hit commodity, travel stocks

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district. March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 1.8%, FTSE 250 off 2.0%

Dec 20 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 plunged on Monday, tracking a drop in global equity markets as investors worried about a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant in Europe and the United States.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 1.8% to hit a two-week low in early deals.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) fell nearly 2.5% each after crude prices dropped $2 a barrel, while industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) lost 2.5% due to weakness in copper prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 2.1%, with the travel and leisure sector (.FTNMX405010) leading the declines with a 3.2% drop.

The UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told ministers at the weekend that new COVID-19 restrictions should be introduced as soon as possible to stop the NHS being overwhelmed, according to a media report. read more

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister said twelve people have died from the Omicron variant in the UK, and 104 are currently in hospital with it. read more

Standard Chartered (STAN.L) fell 1.9% after the Bank of England fined it 46.55 million pounds ($61.51 million) for misreporting its liquidity position to the regulator and for failings in its controls. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.