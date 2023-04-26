UK shop sales rise modestly in April, outlook doubtful: CBI















LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British retail sales inched higher in April, although most shop chains do not foresee a lasting improvement, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The Confederation of British Industry's monthly retail sales balance rose to +5 in April from +1 in March, its highest level this year.

Expectations for May were slightly negative, however.

The survey of 72 retailers took place between March 27 and April 13.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken











