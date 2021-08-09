UK shopper numbers get school holidays boost -Springboard

Shoppers carry bags in London, Britain August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain rose 1.4% in the week to August 7 compared with the previous week, boosted by the school summer holiday period, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, was down 20.1% compared with the same week in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic started to disrupt traffic.

Reporting by James Davey, editing by Alistair Smout

