UK showing signs of persistent inflation, BoE's Bailey says

Annnual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington
FILE PHOTO-Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, participates in an event titled “Governor Talks - United Kingdom: Price Stability and Financial Stability in an Uncertain World” during the 2023 Spring Meetings in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

SINTRA, Portugal, June 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said last week's rise in interest rates reflected a resilient economy and unexpectedly persistent inflation, sticking closely to his message after the BoE raised rates to 5% from 4.5%.

"The cumulative data - both particularly on the labour market and on the inflation release we had, which to us showed clear signs of persistence - caused us to conclude that we had to make really quite a strong move," Bailey said at a European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal.

Bailey added that in his view the unexpected half-point rate rise was preferable to two consecutive quarter-point moves.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; writing by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next