UK to sign deal with homebuilders to fix building safety issues - Sky News















Jan 27 (Reuters) - UK's levelling-up minister Michael Gove is set to close a deal worth 5 billion pounds ($6.20 billion) with housebuilders including Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) and Persimmon (PSN.L) to help resolve the national cladding crisis exposed by the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, Sky News reported on Friday.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft











