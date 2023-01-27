UK to sign deal with homebuilders to fix building safety issues - Sky News

Michael Gove, Britain’s Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, is seen during his speech at the 'Convention of the North' conference in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Jan 27 (Reuters) - UK's levelling-up minister Michael Gove is set to close a deal worth 5 billion pounds ($6.20 billion) with housebuilders including Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) and Persimmon (PSN.L) to help resolve the national cladding crisis exposed by the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, Sky News reported on Friday.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

