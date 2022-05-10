UK source says report of plan to breach post-Brexit treaty is not correct

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan attend an event to promote British businesses, at Downing Street, London Britain May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - A British government source described as "not correct" a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to announce on Friday that he will breach post-Brexit treaty obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Earlier on Tuesday, ITV television's political editor Robert Peston said the government would say it was suspending border checks on goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. read more

Asked about the report, Johnson's office said: "No decisions have yet been taken on the way forward however the situation is now very serious."

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James

