UK space regulator licenses Virgin Orbit for spaceflight launch















LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain has issued the final licences to Virgin Orbit for the first satellite launch take-off from UK soil, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday.

"Today we are one step closer to opening the UK's galactic gateway, with Virgin Orbit receiving a historic first licence to allow the UK’s first ever spaceflight launch," Transport Minister Mark Harper said.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle











