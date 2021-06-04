UK to speed up vaccinations in bid to end COVID restrictions -Telegraph

The UK will offer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people over age 25 from next week, as the government looks to beat virus variants, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

The COVID vaccine rollout in the UK will be accelerated, with people over 40 set to receive their second dose within eight weeks of the first dose, rather than 12, this month, the newspaper reported. https://bit.ly/3uTs9uU

