UK spending edges up as retail and restaurant footfall rises

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British consumers' spending on credit and debit cards increased slightly last week and the number of people going out shopping or to restaurants also rose, according to weekly data that add to signs that the impact of the Omicron COVID wave is easing.

Credit and debit card purchases, as measured by the Bank of England's CHAPS interbank payments system, rose to 87% of their level before the pandemic on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in the week to Jan. 20, up from 85% the week before.

Retail footfall in the week to Jan. 22 rose to 80% of its level in the same week of 2019, up 2% from the week before, while online restaurant bookings in the week to Jan. 24 were 97% of their level in the same week of 2020, up 5 percentage points on a week earlier.

