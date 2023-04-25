UK spoke to Sudanese faction leaders to facilitate evacuation - minister















LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly said he had spoken to the leaders of warring factions in Sudan to help facilitate the evacuation on Tuesday of British citizens from the North African country.

"I've spoken, either directly or through intermediaries, with the leaders of the factions on the ground, calling for them to allow British nationals, dual nationals and minors to be evacuated, and we will continue to push for the maintenance of this ceasefire," Cleverly told reporters in London.

"We've been working closely with our international partners, and we have facilitated the evacuation of a number of British nationals already."

