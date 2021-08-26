Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul -The Times

1 minute read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Staff at Britain's Foreign Office left documents with contact details of Afghans working for them scattered on the ground at the British embassy compound in Kabul that has been seized by the Taliban, The Times newspaper reported.

"The drawdown of our Embassy was done at pace as the situation in Kabul deteriorated. Every effort was made to destroy sensitive material", a Foreign Office spokesperson told Reuters in response to the report.

The papers identifying seven Afghans were found by The Times on Tuesday as Taliban fighters patrolled the embassy, the newspaper said. The Times said it handed over the details of three Afghan staff and their eight family members to the Foreign Office.

"Crucially we have now been able to get these three families to safety", a Foreign Office spokesperson told Reuters late on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool

