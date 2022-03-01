1 minute read
UK starts urgent review of exposure to Russian gas and energy groups -FT
March 1 (Reuters) - The UK government has launched an urgent review into how to reduce Britain's exposure to Russian gas imports and Kremlin-backed energy companies following the invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the situation.
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru
