UK starts urgent review of exposure to Russian gas and energy groups -FT

1 minute read
March 1 (Reuters) - The UK government has launched an urgent review into how to reduce Britain's exposure to Russian gas imports and Kremlin-backed energy companies following the invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the situation.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru

