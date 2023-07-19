UK sticking to plan to halve inflation - minister

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The British government is sticking to its commitment to try to halve inflation, energy security minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday, after annual consumer price inflation fell to a lower than expected 7.9% in June.

"We stick with our commitment to do everything we can to halve inflation and that means that we are trying to do that and these figures today suggest were perhaps a bit more on track for that," Shapps told Times Radio.

Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young

