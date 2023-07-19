UK sticking to plan to halve inflation - minister

Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London
British Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps walks on Downing Street on the day of the last cabinet meeting before the summer recess, in London, Britain, July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Gordon

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The British government is sticking to its commitment to try to halve inflation, energy security minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday, after annual consumer price inflation fell to a lower than expected 7.9% in June.

"We stick with our commitment to do everything we can to halve inflation and that means that we are trying to do that and these figures today suggest were perhaps a bit more on track for that," Shapps told Times Radio.

Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young

