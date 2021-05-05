Skip to main content

United KingdomUK still looking at COVID booster shot options - vaccines minister

Reuters
1 minute read

British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain February 4, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

British officials are currently looking at which COVID-19 vaccines would offer the best booster shot for vulnerable people later this year and no decisions have been taken yet, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday.

"The clinicians haven't yet made their decision when they will need to boost, whether to give more immunity to the most vulnerable, to increase the durability of the protection, or to deal with a variant," Zahawi told Sky News.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:13 AM UTCScottish nationalists unlikely to win a majority, poll indicates

Scottish nationalists are unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's parliamentary election, a blow to their hopes of demanding an independence referendum that could split the United Kingdom, a Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated.

United KingdomUK still looking at COVID booster shot options - vaccines minister
United KingdomUK's Boohoo earnings up 37% as pandemic drives business online
United KingdomBritain's Tesco concedes to activist shareholders on health targets
United KingdomUK new car sales recover in April from last year's lockdown hit