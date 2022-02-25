UK stocks bounce but set for second weekly drop on Ukraine crisis

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary

Summary Companies Both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 up 1.1%

Feb 25 (Reuters) - UK shares rebounded on Friday, led by financials and miners, while investors weighed the longer-term impact of Western sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 1.1% by 0808 GMT, but was headed for a second straight weekly drop after geopolitical tensions triggered a global equity sell-off.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) added 1.4% as metal prices rose on supply concerns, while banking (.FTNMX301010) and insurance stocks (.FTNMX303010) gained 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 1.1%, helped by a 1.8% jump in travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010).

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) gained 4.2% after suspending all flights in Ukraine, while Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L) rose 1.3% after the maker of Winston cigarettes and Backwoods cigars told Reuters that it had suspended operations in Ukraine.

Energy supplier Centrica (CNA.L) gained 2.0% on reporting a doubling of adjusted profit for 2021, while British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) rose 2.3% after saying it expected passenger capacity to grow to 85% of pre-pandemic levels and a return to profitability in 2022. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.