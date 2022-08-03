UK stocks extend losses; Avast soars as regulator clears NortonLifeLock deal

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Aug 3 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes inched lower on Wednesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance over the pace of monetary policy tightening, while Avast surged after the cybersecurity firm won regulatory approval for NortonLifeLock's $8.6 billion deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was down 0.4%, as of 0717 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap index (.FTMC) dropped 0.2%. Both indexes inched lower for a third day after clocking strong gains in July.

Global markets were also volatile after a trio of Federal Reserve policymakers signalled on Tuesday that there would be no let-up in the tightening campaign, while investors assessed the fallout of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, which has angered China. read more

Shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) soared 42.2% after Britain's competition regulator said it has provisionally cleared cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock's (NLOK.O) $8.6 billion purchase of its rival. read more

Hiscox (HSX.L) tumbled 8.3% after the Lloyd's of London insurer posted a first-half pretax loss of $107 million, hit by a steep decline in the value of its investment portfolio. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.