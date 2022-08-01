UK stocks extend winning run, HSBC jumps after results

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 1.1%, FTSE 250 gains 1.6%

Aug 1 (Reuters) - UK's top share index extended its winning streak on Monday as HSBC surged after providing an upbeat earnings outlook, while easing inflation expectations dampened hopes of a super-sized rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 1.1% by 0721 GMT after hitting seven-week highs on Friday.

HSBC (HSBA.L) jumped 5.9% after Europe's biggest bank announced a higher profitability target and bullish dividend outlook and pushed back on a proposal by top shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (601318.SS) to split itself. read more

The wider banking index (.FTNMX301010) added 1.5%.

Pearson (PSON.L) rose 5.6% as the education group reiterated its full-year profit outlook and said its new integrated structure under boss Andy Bird was helping to save costs and grow the top line. read more

The domestically focused midcap index (.FTMC) gained 1.6% after notching a seven-week top last week.

Quilter (QLT.L) jumped 13.8% after a media report said NatWest Group (NWG.L) is considering a bid for the fund manager.

The British public's expectations for inflation fell again in July, a survey showed, potentially adding to the case for the BoE to increase interest rates by only a quarter percentage point later this week. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

