London stocks slump over 2% as Russia invades Ukraine

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary

Summary Companies Lloyds Bank drops on smaller-than-expected profit

Russia-exposed stocks nosedive

FTSE 100 down 2.7%, FTSE 250 off 2.1%

Feb 24 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes plunged on Thursday, tracking a sharp sell-off in global equities, as investors shed riskier assets after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) dropped 2.7% in morning trade, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 2.1%.

Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders into the eastern Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, and landing by sea at the cities of Odessa and Mariupol in the south. read more .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. read more

Russia-exposed miners such as Polymetal (POLYP.L), EVRAZ (EVRE.L) and Petropavlovsk (POG.L) plummeted between 16.6% and 43.5%, while London-listed depository shares of Russian bank Sberbank Rossii PAO plunged 75.3%.

Losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 were smaller than its European peers (.STOXX).

The FTSE 100 has outperformed its pan-European peers so far this year after underperforming for five straight years, helped by a jump in heavyweight commodity stocks due to geopolitical tensions and strength in financial shares in a higher interest-rate environment.

UK's blue-chip FTSE has outperformed its European peers so far this year helped by a jump in commodity and financial stocks

Banks (.FTNMX301010) were among the worst performers in early trade, down 4.2%.

"Since the Bank of England announced its interest rate hike a few months ago, we have seen a decent move higher in the UK banking sector because it was pretty undervalued," said David Madden, a market analyst with Equiti Capital.

"They are down today because investors are worried if anything is going to put the brakes on the Bank of England from continuing down the path to rate hikes, it would be this sort of thing that could cause economic disruption across Europe."

Britain's largest high-street bank Lloyds fell 8.1% after missing profit expectations. read more

Shares of BAE Systems (BAES.L) rose 2.8% after the defence company forecast another year of sales growth and margin expansion in 2022 and reported a 13% increase in 2021 core earnings. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.