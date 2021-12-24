UK stocks inch up in muted holiday trading

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district. March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Dec 24 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher in pre-Christmas trading on Friday, with investors largely hopeful that the global economy can weather the Omicron COVID-19 variant that is forcing several countries to reimpose restrictions.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) inched up 0.1% by 0814 GMT, extending gains for a fourth session.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) declined 0.3% each as crude prices fell, with markets eyeing the next step by producer group OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant.

The British government said on Thursday that there is a 50% to 70% lower likelihood of hospitalization for those infected by Omicron versus the Delta strain, but the new variant's higher transmissibility may still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment. read more

Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) slipped 0.3% after saying it would sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma (KARO.ST) for 200 million pounds ($267.98 million). read more

The mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.1%, on course for its best week since April.

British markets will close early on Friday and remain shut for Christmas and Boxing Day on Monday and Tuesday.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

