UK stocks rebound as investors weigh political uncertainty

July 6 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 swung higher on Wednesday after suffering its worst day in three weeks on the prospects of a global recession, while investors watched a crisis unfold in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 2.2%, as of 0728 GMT, and the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) added 1.9%.

Sterling edged higher after hitting a two-year low on Tuesday following British finance minister Rishi Sunak's abrupt resignation, which threw Johnson's government into a crisis.

Shares of global companies such as AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Diageo (DGE.L) and Unilever (ULVR.L), which tend to benefit from a weaker sterling, rose between 1% and 2%.

Recruitment firm Robert Walters (RWA.L) climbed 4.1% after it predicted full-year profit above market expectations amid a recovery in permanent hiring globally. read more

British asset manager Abrdn (ABDN.L) surged 6.7% on launching a share buyback programme worth 300 million pounds ($359.16 million).

