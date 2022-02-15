UK stocks recover after sharp losses; Astrazeneca shines

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British stocks rose on Tuesday, following steep losses in the previous session on concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Astrazeneca among the top boosts to the benchmark index on positive data from a prostate cancer treatment trial.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.5%, while mid-cap stocks (.FTMC) gained 0.3% in early trade. Both indexes had slumped nearly 2% on Monday, after the United States warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.

Defensive sectors including healthcare and consumer staples were the top performers on Tuesday, indicating that sentiment was still on edge over the conflict.

Drugmaker Astrazeneca (AZN.L) jumped 2.6%, providing the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, after it flagged positive results from a phase-3 trial, including better survival rates, for a treatment for prostate cancer.

Positive results from BHP Group also supported British mining stocks. The world's largest miner reported a 57% surge in its first-half profit on stronger commodity prices. read more

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Rashmi Aich

