UK stocks slip on mixed earnings, focus on U.S. inflation data

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The main UK stock indexes fell on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports, while caution reigned in global markets ahead of U.S. inflation data that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for more interest rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.2%, moving further away from a two-month peak hit earlier this week, while the midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) was down 0.3%.

Deliveroo (ROO.L) slipped 1.3% after the food delivery company said it was consulting on leaving the Netherlands market after failing to gain a strong local position, as its first-half pre-tax loss widened. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Royal Mail (RMG.L) fell 3.4% after it warned of a full-year loss in the UK if the Communications Workers Union (CWU) went ahead with its plans of a four-day strike. read more

Asia-focused insurer Prudential Plc (PRU.L) slipped 1.5%, as it warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year as COVID-19 curbs persist in some markets. read more

Insurer Aviva (AV.L), however, rose 4.9% after saying it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14% rise in first-half operating profit. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.