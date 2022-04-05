UK stocks slip on Russia sanction worries, brokerage downgrades

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

April 5 (Reuters) - UK's main equity indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of more sanctions against Russia, while bearish brokerage actions hit blue-chip stocks like Vodafone and Lloyds.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.1% by 0712 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) fell 0.5%.

While overall markets trod with caution, Britain's oil & gas index (.FTNMX601010) rose 0.6%, with crude prices trading near $110 a barrel as the United States and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Telecoms group Vodafone (VOD.L) slipped 0.9% as Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy", while Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) slid 0.3% after Barclays cut to "equal weight".

Weighing on the mid-cap index, cybersecurity company Darktrace (DARK.L) dropped 6.3% and price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com (MONY.L) fell 6.4% after brokerage downgrades.

Transport operator Go-Ahead (GOG.L) rose 2.5% after it said it would reinstate its pre-COVID policy of paying a dividend to shareholders from fiscal year 2022. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.