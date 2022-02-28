UK stocks slump on tough sanctions on Russia; BP slides

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 off 0.8%

Feb 28 (Reuters) - UK stocks dropped on Monday after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, while oil major BP slid following its decision to exit the oil-rich country by abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 1.0% in early trading, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) dropped 0.8%.

Oil major BP declined 4.9% after it said it had decided to exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM) after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Russia's rouble plunged nearly 30% to a record low, after Western nations imposed sanctions, including blocking big Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system. read more

President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine. read more

Losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 were smaller than its European peers, aided by nearly a 4% jump in oil prices. (.STOXX)

