United Kingdom

UK strikes deal for CO2 producer CF to restart operations-Sky

An information label is seen on packaging for a CO2 cylinder for a fizzy drinks machine in Manchester, Britain, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain has struck a deal with CF Industries for the American company to restart the production of carbon dioxide that is used by the food industry in the UK, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

CF, which makes CO2 as a by-product of its fertiliser business, halted production last week due to the soaring price of natural gas, damaging the food industry which relies on it to stun animals for slaughter and preserve the shelf-life of meat.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met the CF Industries boss, Tony Will, on Sunday. He told broadcasters earlier on Tuesday that providing financial support could be one option for getting production to start again.

The soaring price of gas has also prompted several small energy providers to collapse.

A spokesman for CF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James/Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

