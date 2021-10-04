Skip to main content

UK to study Pandora tax revelations - finance minister Sunak

1 minute read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards in London, Britain September 14, 2021. REUTERS/May James NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the country's tax officials would look at a leak of financial documents that was published by news organizations that allegedly tie world leaders to concealed wealth.

"I've seen these things overnight as well and it's obviously tough for me to comment on them specifically given they've only just emerged, and of course HMRC will look through those to see if there's anything we can learn," Sunak told Sky News.

