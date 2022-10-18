UK summons Chinese diplomat over beating of protester at consulate















LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain has summoned China's Charge d'Affaires over an assault on a protester who was beaten after being dragged inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, British foreign office minister Jesse Norman said on Tuesday.

"The foreign secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese Charge d'Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express His Majesty's government deep concern at the incident and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff," Norman said in parliament. read more

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman











