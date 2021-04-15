Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United KingdomUK summons Russian ambassador over 'malign behaviour' and Ukraine

Britain's foreign ministry said it summoned Russia's ambassador on Thursday to express its concern about "malign behaviour" by the Russian state and show London's support for actions announced earlier in the day by U.S. President Joe Biden.

A Foreign Office official "also stated the UK’s concern at the build-up of Russian military forces near the Ukrainian border and illegally annexed Crimea", the foreign ministry said.

"These activities are threatening and destabilising. Russia needs to cease its provocations and de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations," it said.

