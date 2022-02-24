UK summons Russian ambassador over Ukraine invasion

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had summoned the Russian ambassador to explain Moscow's actions in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country by land, air and sea. read more

"I have summoned the Russian ambassador to meet me and explain Russia’s illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We will be imposing severe sanctions and rallying countries in support of Ukraine," Truss said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.