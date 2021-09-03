Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK supermarket Asda reports 0.7% decline in Q2 like-for-like sales

Shoppers walk past the UK supermarket Asda, in Leeds, Britain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British supermarket Asda on Friday reported a 0.7% drop in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, in its second quarter, which it said reflected the exceptional sales levels seen a year ago during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Like-for-like sales for the period between April 1 and June 30 were up 3.1% on the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, it said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

